Lower costs or better business outcomes. Why not both? The SUSE webinar explores

Innovation in any organization doesn’t just happen by chance. There has to be an impetus to engage in activities that can lead to innovation, a change in mindset, plus (something that’s not often recognized), the funds to allow people in the business to innovate.

What is also advantageous, although it’s difficult to construct artificially, is a change in circumstances or perspective that makes individuals think more innovatively. The worldwide crisis of the last few months has certainly given us all changed circumstances, and there are many enterprise-scale businesses that have been well placed to thrive and change in this “new reality.”

Assuming that the readers of this article are of an innovation-first mindset (why else might you have read this far?), the remaining obstacle might be the cost of innovation. Any technology investment that could create innovative new products or services for a switched-on customer base might perhaps cost millions of dollars. That’s always been the assumption — at least until recently when open-source solution providers began to better align with business and commercial objectives.

The open-source community has always been held to be anti-business: as the antithesis of proprietary software, it was cast (and has cast itself) as the friend of the developer, not the C-suite executive. But the open-source community is not prescriptive as to its membership, and that base of users and developers now comprises of people with a broad range of goals. It was only a matter of time, therefore, until companies came along who espoused open-source software and solutions but with the goal of positive business outcomes.

It’s not only possible, but desired, that in the world of business, the lower (or lack of) cost of open-source software code can marry with business objectives, and both worlds combine to mutual advantage. In this webinar, Brent Schroeder (CTO, SUSE) and Daniel Nelson (VP of Products & Solutions, SUSE) share the new-style philosophy that’s powering SUSE‘s customers and share real-life examples of digital transformation using open-source.

The evolution of large, open-source based companies like SUSE was in some ways inevitable. Accepting that technology now powers the world means that the organizations that play a central role in the infrastructure of the internet, the data center, the edge, and the cloud, will be the most prominent among the bodies that can drive businesses digitally.

And the goals and aims of commercial businesses are not necessarily at odds with the open-source ethos. The broad nature of the open-source community needs a diaspora of voices to remain relevant and agile, and business users of technology have desired outcomes that rank alongside all others’ aims and objectives, too.

But what differentiates SUSE from its competitors is that it remains fiercely independent in terms of its commercial structure, yet deeply committed to open-source ideals like inclusivity, platform, and code agnosticism, the free and open distribution of the intellectual property used to build the internet and its myriad services.

Today organizations utilize open-source solutions to simplify their data center architectures, to modernize their applications and to accelerate innovation by using the latest technologies such as containers and edge technologies.

SUSE has the offerings to punch well above its weight in the arena of enterprise business. Its Cloud Application Platform and CaaS (containers as a service) are just two examples of its innovation. Based on the de facto enterprise data center and cloud standard of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), these platforms hold significant advantages over proprietary alternatives, and also over up-stream, roll-your-own solutions. As the webinar explores, the times to production using SUSE-supported solutions are shorter than “traditional” Kubernetes-orchestrated container rollouts, for example.

The webinar also makes a case for edge computing’s coming-of-age, powered to a large degree by SUSE. The most recent example of the breadth of reach of open-source edge computing has to be SUSE’s partnership with Elektrobit, where Linux enterprise systems will combine with the cutting-edge technology stack particular to the automotive industry.

But whichever vertical your organization works in, with solutions like a Kubernetes-based application platform with a MicroOS, localized compute and storage, and seamless integration with SLES, you’ll get unsurpassed efficiency and control.This type of interoperability is what makes a significant difference to companies that already have an innovative mindset: they’re just looking for the right partner-come-provider.

With the support and an infrastructure that’s running businesses and organizations of all sizes right across the globe, join SUSE’s executives as they discuss the issues of the day, and press home the need to innovate in an open-source framework.