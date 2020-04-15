Webinar: A true vision for a safer, smarter world, with Dell Technologies

15 April 2020

Flowing from increasing numbers of better cameras, visual data presents more and more like enterprise data, and, it’s growing in volume exponentially. For the sake of security, and so organizations can better draw insight and value from this valuable resource, data from camera feeds needs gathering, storing, processing, managing and protecting at scale.

The Dell Technologies IoT Solution for Safety and Security addresses these challenges head-on, along with others including governance, requirements for retention times and protection from bad actors.

In this webinar, learn how a hyperconverged infrastructure provides storage, servers and virtualization specifically for cameras and IoT at the edge, and how Dell Technologies can change the way your organization progresses down its transformative journey with technology in this fascinating area.


